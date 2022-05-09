New Zealand's tech sector is the countries second largest export and creating around 5000 new jobs a year. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's tech sector is the countries second largest export and creating around 5000 new jobs a year. Photo / Supplied

Techweek is coming to Whanganui with the aim of bringing to light New Zealand's thriving tech sector.

Whanganui & Partners is facilitating Techweek for the region and has announced a diverse line-up of events running from May 16 to 22.

Lou Walker, the economic development agency's strategic lead of capability, said the week had events to appeal to a wide audience from tech learners to technophiles.

"This is a great opportunity to learn more about Whanganui's strengths in the tech field while upskilling and making connections with others interested in the tech sector," Walker said.

The 'Eager Beaver Kōrero on NFTs' would be presented by Sons of Zion band member Riapo Panapa, and discusses the very recent field of development of NFTs.

"Lots of people will be fans of Sons of Zion and recognise how talented and creative they are in the music industry but they might not know that through Eager Beaver these music stars are blazing an innovative path in the tech field too," Walker said.

She said this event needed to be attended to fully appreciate what Eager Beaver was achieving through the utilisation of NFT technology.

Pounga Wai – A Digital River is another event Walker is excited about.

Visitors to Pounga Wai stand in a digital current with the water flowing around their reflection.

Lead designer Cecelia Kumeroa will provide a kōrero on the project and a demonstration of a procedural animation with human interaction.

NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller said his is one of New Zealand's "hidden sectors", being the country's second-largest export at the moment and creating around 5000 new jobs a year.

"It's been growing at about seven and a half per cent per annum, so it's been growing rapidly," Muller said.

"We're doing really well at this, and New Zealanders are not really that aware."

The aim for Muller was to keep the growth going, and nudge it up to eight and a half per cent growth per annum.

"With so many jobs being made available, it created a lot of positive opportunities if we can inspire people across New Zealand to get involved."

In particular, Muller said NZTech wants to inspire more women, more Māori and more Pasifika into the tech sector.

"If we get the tech workforce as diverse as the population by 2040 we would have created 90,000 additional new jobs for Māori," he said.

"There's a very deep perception that we need to overcome the idea that tech is just about a bunch of spotty guys in a dark room. We're well past that era."

The two main types of tech in New Zealand are software services- such as Xero - and gaming.

Whanganui's gaming event hoped to highlight the opportunities in the sector, and was sure to attract young people and their parents, Walker said.

"It will help parents understand how their children can find career pathways in tech, and demystify the gaming world for those adults who worry about their children's safety and health online," Walker said.

Whanganui & Partners will be hosting an event to help businesses make use of its Talent Connect app, which matches employers with the skills they need in employees.

For people who wanted to understand and access resources available to the Whanganui community, a number of events held by Whanganui District Library would be highly beneficial, Walker said.