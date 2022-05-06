Rachel Keedwell: 'Horizons is hugely supportive of Te Awa Tupua'

Horizons Regional Council chair Rachel Keedwell. Photo / File



In response to Irrigation consent model 'broken', Whanganui Chronicle, May 3.

It was disappointing to have a Horizons Regional Councillor speculate on regulatory process without a solid grasp of the facts in a Whanganui Chronicle article, run on 3 May 2022.

There are good reasons why governance should steer clear of regulatory issues, and this is a case in point.

Councillor David Cotton seemed to suggest Horizons' consent processes relating to water takes in Whanganui were particularly complex as a result of the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act.

Cotton claimed that there are an unknown number of irrigation consents that had been unduly held up because of the status of the awa. This is factually incorrect.

To set the record straight, Horizons currently has no long-standing applications to take water for irrigation that relate to the Whanganui River.

Horizons has a constructive relationship with hapū, iwi, and Ngā Tāngata Tiaki through Te Awa Tupua and we have worked closely on significant consent issues that affect the river, such as the Whanganui Port revitalisation project - Te Pūwaha.

Horizons has successfully worked through numerous consent applications since Te Awa Tupua came into legalisation and has, and will continue to, invest in additional capacity for our regulatory functions in the Whanganui Catchment.

There are two water take consents that are being considered in the general Whanganui area that do not relate to the river, they concern groundwater.

These are not subject to Te Awa Tupua considerations and are following a standard Resource Management Act process, neither of which have spanned the three years Cotton suggests.

Cotton has not raised with council or Horizons staff any perceived impediments on the ability to establish businesses in the area as a result of water take consents.

Horizons is hugely supportive of Te Awa Tupua. We also work with new and existing businesses in Whanganui and across the region to not only ensure that our ecosystems are healthy but that our economy is thriving.

*Rachel Keedwell is chair of Horizons Regional Council.