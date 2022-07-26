Two further people in the Whanganui region have died with Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.
The two people were among 38 people around the country reported on Tuesday by the ministry as having died with Covid-19.
The ministry also reported there were 187 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.
There were 14 people in Whanganui hospital with the virus.
Nationally, the ministry reported 9256 new community cases with Covid-19.
Throughout the country, 822 people were in hospital Covid-19, 24 of whom were in Intensive Care.