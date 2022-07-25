The winning pair Lesley Bourke and Dianne Patterson from Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

After a gruelling contest over the past season, two Wanganui Bowling Club women have taken out a national bowls pairs title.

Dianne Patterson (skip) and Lesley Bourke (lead) had to first win their club championships, then the Centre Champion of Champions Pairs, before competing in the New Zealand National Champion of Champions Pairs on Sunday, July 10, in Dunedin.

They went through after playing seven rounds and won against some high-profile players, including former world champion Jo Edwards.

The opposition conceded after 17 ends with a score of 17 to 10. The Whanganui pair led from the third end and never looked back.

They each got a gold medal, a winners cap and the trophy for the national title.

Speaking after being presented with their awards, Patterson first gave thanks to her teammate Bourke before thanking the opposition and organisers.

"Lesley and I would just like to thank everybody involved, thank you," Patterson said.