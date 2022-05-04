The Ministry of Health reported one death from Covid-19 and 102 new cases today. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has reported another person from the Whanganui region has died with Covid-19.

They were one of 24 people who died with Covid-19, the ministry reported on Wednesday.

There were 102 new community cases in the Whanganui region.

The Whanganui District Health Board said, of those, there were 60 new cases in Whanganui Central.

Across the rest of the region, there were 12 new cases in Ruapehu and 30 in Rangitīkei.

South Taranaki reported 50 new cases.

The DHB reported one person was in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 8454 new community cases, 481 of whom are in hospital.