Emergency services respond to a two-car crash at the intersection of Heads Rd and Liffton St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Heads Rd and Liffiton St in Whanganui on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a report of the crash about 11.30am.

Police said one lane of the road was blocked by the crash.

A St John representative said an ambulance was called to the incident; however, it was not required.

Police had the road cleared by about 11.50am.