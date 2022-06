The Ministry of Health reported 82 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 82 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

Nationally, the ministry also reported 6297 community cases.

Due to a technical issue, data on hospitalisations, deaths and testing numbers were unavailable from the ministry.