A total of 51,685 people (aged 12 and over) have been fully vaccinated in the Whanganui DHB region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health reported 62 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 547.

Three people were in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

In total, 16502 people have now recovered from Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

Nationally, there were 4924 new community cases, 424 current hospitalisations (seven in ICU) and 11 deaths reported on Sunday.

On Saturday the ministry reported 6460 community cases and 20 deaths.

As of June 30, 51,685 people (90.3 per cent) in the Whanganui DHB region aged 12 and over were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

For those aged 5 to 11, a total of 11,335 people (41.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated.

The DHB's booster rate sat at 72.7 per cent of those eligible.