There were 50 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, according to the Ministry of Health. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 50 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

The ministry said there were five people in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 4024 new community cases of Covid-19.

Throughout the country, there were 391 people in hospital with Covid-19.

Nine more people have died with Covid-19.

The ministry also provided advice as influenza and winter illnesses pick up.

"We are continuing to remind people of the importance of not only protecting against Covid-19 but also protecting against influenza and other winter ills and chills."

People should:

• Stay at home if unwell.

• Take a Covid test if symptomatic.

• Wear a face mask.

• Maintain good hygiene.

• Sneeze and cough into elbow or a tissue.

• Develop a whānau winter plan.

• Get a winter wellness kit together.

• Eat well and stay active.

• Keep up to date with Covid-19 vaccinations.