There were 50 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.
The ministry said there were five people in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.
Nationally, the ministry reported 4024 new community cases of Covid-19.
Throughout the country, there were 391 people in hospital with Covid-19.
Nine more people have died with Covid-19.
The ministry also provided advice as influenza and winter illnesses pick up.
"We are continuing to remind people of the importance of not only protecting against Covid-19 but also protecting against influenza and other winter ills and chills."
People should:
• Stay at home if unwell.
• Take a Covid test if symptomatic.
• Wear a face mask.
• Maintain good hygiene.
• Sneeze and cough into elbow or a tissue.
• Develop a whānau winter plan.
• Get a winter wellness kit together.
• Eat well and stay active.
• Keep up to date with Covid-19 vaccinations.