Three people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has reported 126 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

Of those 126 cases, the Whanganui DHB has reported 77 cases are in Whanganui Central, 41 are in Rangitīkei and eight are in Ruapehu.

There are 53 new cases in South Taranaki.

The DHB says the RAT distribution centre at Whanganui's racecourse will be closed on Saturday, April 30, due to races happening that day.

Normal services at the centre will resume on Sunday, May 1, from 8.30am to 3pm and anyone who needs RAT tests on Saturday can still pick them up from the Te Rito clinic at 133 Wicksteed St.

Nationally, the Ministry reported 9830 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Of those, 473 people are in hospital with Covid-19.

Twenty-three more people died with Covid-19.