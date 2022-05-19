Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid 19 Omicron update: 124 new community cases in Whanganui region for second day in a row

Quick Read
The Ministry of Health recorded 124 new Covid-19 community cases in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health recorded 124 new Covid-19 community cases in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle

The Whanganui region has recorded 124 new community cases of Covid-19.

This is the second day in a row Whanganui has recorded 124 new community cases, with the ministry also reporting 124 new community cases on Wednesday.

Prior to this, the region had recorded increasing case numbers since Saturday, rising from 55 cases to 124 cases.

The ministry reported there was one person in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 9091 new community cases.

Of those cases, 411 people were in hospital.

The ministry reported the deaths of five people with Covid-19.