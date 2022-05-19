The Ministry of Health recorded 124 new Covid-19 community cases in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

19 May, 2022 01:00 AM Quick Read

The Ministry of Health recorded 124 new Covid-19 community cases in the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui region has recorded 124 new community cases of Covid-19.

This is the second day in a row Whanganui has recorded 124 new community cases, with the ministry also reporting 124 new community cases on Wednesday.

Prior to this, the region had recorded increasing case numbers since Saturday, rising from 55 cases to 124 cases.

The ministry reported there was one person in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 9091 new community cases.

Of those cases, 411 people were in hospital.

The ministry reported the deaths of five people with Covid-19.