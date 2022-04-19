Whanganui DHB is reporting one Covid-19 case in the hospital's critical care unit. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has reported 118 new community cases in the Whanganui region on Tuesday.

Of those 118, the Whanganui DHB reported 89 were in Whanganui, 22 were in Rangitīkei, and seven were in Ruapehu. There were also 70 new community cases in South Taranaki.

The DHB also reported five people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

All five are being treated specifically for Covid-19, and one of these cases is in the hospital's critical care unit.

Nationally, the ministry reported a national total of 8207 new community cases.

Of those cases, 307 are in hospital.

Five more people with Covid-19 have died.