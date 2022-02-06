Russell Simpson says the risk of community transmission is "reasonably high" if people don't adhere to public health messages, such as wearing masks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

There are now two confirmed cases of Covid-19 within Whanganui District Council's boundaries, with a household contact of Saturday's case also testing positive.

Sunday's case was isolating previously, so there are no new locations of interest at this stage.

The case was first reported yesterday in Waikato's figures, as they were recorded as having a Waikato address.

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson said he expected Whanganui to mirror other parts of the country, with cases migrating around New Zealand as people travelled.

The DHB had been prepared for cases for "quite some time, both in the community and in hospital", Simpson said.

"Our district is a main thoroughfare, particularly state highways 1 and 3, and that will result in transmission with people coming through who have potentially got it (Omicron) but don't realise it at that time.

"Once Omicron gets into the community the risk of transmission is reasonably high if people don't adhere to the public health messages."

Wearing masks, getting boosted as soon as possible, scanning QR codes, and keeping a record of movements were all important, Simpson said.

Both positive cases had been "model citizens".

"They have followed all the public health advice and pose minimal risk to our community.

"We really commend them for following the self isolation guidelines. We're really appreciative of what they've done to keep everybody else safe."

As of 11:59pm on February 5, a further 190 doses were needed to bring the Whanganui DHB region up to 90% fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

People with any symptoms of Covid-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, are advised to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Tests are available at the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) on the Whanganui Hospital campus, 100 Heads Rd.

