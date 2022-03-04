"Everyone, whether you are fully vaccinated or not, should prepare for what you need to do if you get Covid-19," Whanganui DHB executive officer Nadine Mackintosh says. Photo / 123rf

As cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant begin to increase in the region, Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson says he is comfortable with the level of plans in place.

Although there are no cases in Whanganui Hospital at this stage, Simpson said the hospital was prepared to admit people if severe cases arose.

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We have preserved the hospital system for regular operations while allowing for Omicron cases.

"One thing that does concern me is that people might not be getting tests. I urge anyone with symptoms to get tested so they can isolate themselves if they need to. That is how we will slow the spread."

A Whanganui family isolating since two of their members tested positive for the virus on Sunday report that they are managing well so far.

The mother of the family said she was still experiencing fever and headaches, while her 8-year-old daughter had almost recovered. She said mild pain killers were helping to take the edge off her fevers, and throat lozenges and ice blocks had also been effective.

"We queued at the hospital for rapid antigen test (RAT) kits and have been following the Ministry of Health guidelines," she said.

"We are lucky that we have a house with two bathrooms so we are staying in one part of the house while my husband and our 7-year-old son, who hasn't tested positive, are staying in the other part.

"My husband is doing all the food handling and cooking. We're ready to switch roles when I recover if he should get sick."

The family had stocked up on supplies to help them get through the isolation and grocery shopping online had not posed any problems so far, with deliveries arriving promptly.

A spokeswoman for Foodstuffs (owners of Pak'nSave and New World) said all branches, including those in the Whanganui region, were preparing for the rise in Omicron cases.

"Our focus remains on keeping our customers and team members safe while making sure there's a constant supply of essentials. We have plenty of food in New Zealand, but challenges with increasing numbers of isolating team members throughout the supply chain mean getting the product to store and onto the shelves is the biggest issue for us right now.

"As some of our suppliers are being impacted by staff having to isolate, we've been working with them to find the best way to maximise product availability in stores, including giving priority to stocking the most popular items first.

"As Government has advised, household contacts of individuals diagnosed as positive with Covid-19 are required to isolate and we also ask customers to keep playing their part by using alternative methods to get their groceries instead of shopping in-store if they are unwell."

A Countdown spokeswoman said Omicron's effects were becoming noticeable in places where case numbers are high.

"Across our online business, we are starting to see fewer delivery slots available and our supply chain impacts mean customers will see more substitutions in their orders. Our team is doing their best to ensure our customers, particularly those who are staying at home and isolating, get what they need, but it is challenging at the moment," she said.

"For vulnerable Kiwis or for those who are having to isolate at home, our priority assistance service is also available to help make sure people who need it most have access to food and essentials.

"We have done a lot of contingency planning but we're also going to need customers to think ahead about their own preparation plans, including giving themselves plenty of time when placing their orders to ensure they can book a delivery or collection window that will meet their needs, or having a friend or family member who might be able to be on hand to help drop off a few essentials."

Various Whanganui schools have now had to manage Omicron cases.

Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen said there were clear Ministry of Education guidelines to follow.

"The ministry strongly encourages families to send their children to school unless they are positive cases or the household contacts of positive cases," he said.

"At the same time, however, the ministry gives some flexibility when parents inform the school that a child is staying at home because they or another household member is at higher risk."

McAllen said the school would work with the parents and caregivers to support students' learning at home.

"Due to the higher risk category in the student's home environment, the student can then continue with his or her studies through distance learning from home via our Google Classroom arrangements and set coursework."

Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui DHB has implemented a local co-ordination response with the establishment of hubs in Whanganui, South Taranaki, South Rangītikei, Taihape and Ruapehu. Hubs are led by local health and welfare professionals who work in those communities.

DHB executive officer Nadine Mackintosh said there was also a virtual hub set up to manage Covid-positive patients who were not enrolled with a GP. It may also be used as a support service for any cases referred by general practice who had complex health needs requiring wrap-around clinical care.

"Hub leaders are in daily contact and work collectively at addressing workloads and the workforce in the community," she said.

"Everyone, whether you are fully vaccinated or not, should prepare for what you need to do if you get Covid-19. Being ready is about making sure you and your household have a plan and know what to do. It will mean your whānau and community can help each other if needed."

Covid-19 Local Co-ordination Response Hubs:

• Whanganui/Awa/South Taranaki: phone 0800 202 004.

• South Rangitīkei: phone 0800 227 2494.

• Taihape: phone 06 388 1156.

• Ruapehu: phone 0800 NRANGI / 0800 672 644.

The hospital-based community testing centre has now moved to Wanganui Racecourse as an interim measure. People with strong Covid symptoms should collect a test from a RAT distribution site. See requestrats.covid19.health.nz and If you have a Covid positive test, register your result in your my Covid record at mycovidrecord.health.nz.

The Government has increased social welfare support in response to the spread of Omicron and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced that extra support has been provided to foodbanks and regional community agencies to help families in need and who are isolating to access support.

The support is co-ordinated through a 24-hour helpline (0800 512 337) where people get initial help for urgent needs, with more complex needs being co-ordinated by local providers.