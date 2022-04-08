Whanganui DHB nurse Brian Connelly talks to Jasmine Kaa, a Rātana resident and community health worker at Te Koutuku Hauora, Marton. Photo / Supplied

The colourful Waka Hauora Health Bus has been touring rural Whanganui communities to help distribute rapid antigen tests (RATs).

The bus, which had been used earlier in the year as a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic, was donated to the Whanganui District Health Board by the Bartley Foundation as a multi-purpose mobile clinic.

At the moment it is being used by the DHB's Covid-19 team to help people in rural areas get easier access to RATs.

Whanganui DHB registered nurse Brian Connelly, who is a senior clinical team member working on the bus, said he had enjoyed getting out and about.

"It's awesome to bring rapid antigen testing to the public on the bus," Connelly said.

"Feedback has been great in terms of having nurses showing whānau how to test at home and assist household contacts in how to properly use RATs and answer Covid-19-related health questions."

WDHB nurse Jenny Rangiwananga, Jasmine Kaa and Brian Connelly. Photo / Supplied

The DHB asked people who hoped to get a RAT from Waka Hauora to register online for a smoother process during pick-up.

The website to book is requestrats.covid19.health.nz

Once booked, people could bring a confirmation number to the bus, but people who didn't have those would still be able to get help.

RATs are available free for those with Covid-19 symptoms and their household contacts.