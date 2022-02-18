Steve Browne says McCarthy Transport has been using rapid antigen tests for some time. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui businesses are preparing for the chance of interruptions to supply chains and staffing levels as Omicron case numbers continue to rise.

McCarthy Transport general manager Steve Browne said from its inception Covid-19 had affected the company financially and put a lot of mental pressure on staff.

"Through this whole process, we've never laid off one person. We've made sure to keep all our staff through lockdowns and we've dealt with the logistics as it happens.

"We try and be as proactive as we can in transport. Obviously, we move a lot of wood around, not only domestically but for export as well."

The business was now set up as a critical company, and rapid antigen tests (Rats) had been in place for some time, Browne said.

"We foresaw this, so we managed to procure those tests before the government had their swing into things. There are some more on the way as well.

"There are a lot of protocols in place, and we've had to do that to try and minimise that outbreak into our own business."

Whanganui business consultant Russell Bell said self-isolation requirements alone could affect businesses on multiple fronts.

"You may not be able to access your staff, you may not be able to access suppliers and materials, and you may not be able to access your customers."

If a business' customers were forced to shut, that would impact cashflow and the ability to generate revenue, Bell said.

Phase 2 of the government's Omicron response, which came into effect at 11.59pm on Monday, requires 10 days in isolation for those who test positive and seven days for those who are a contact.

The period of self-isolation also applies to household members.

Chef's Choice owner Dean Fitness. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui meat wholesaler Chef's Choice had been told there could be delays from some national suppliers in the coming weeks, owner Dean Fitness said.

"It hasn't happened yet, but there have been indications that lead-in times for deliveries could be three or four times longer than normal.

"They are expecting to have reduced staff due to isolation, so they either can't make the products, send them out or have them delivered.

"Like any business, if you have a great number of people at home isolating or sick, it's always hard to manage."

It wasn't an ideal situation, but everyone was "in the same boat", Fitness said.

"While it's probably stressful for people, I think they are also expecting it.

"For us, we are pretty prepared. It's a matter of ordering further in advance and holding more stock to mitigate any shortfalls."

Bell said the government had included most of the trucking industry as 'critical workers' in their planning, which was a significant improvement on the approach they took when the country first went into lockdown.

"They tried to cherry pick the definition of essential freight, causing massive disruption to the supply chain.

"From a contact I have in the transport industry, it is estimated that more than 90 per cent of all freight in New Zealand is moved by the trucking industry, and this is closer to 100 per cent when you look at essentials like food and medical supplies."

As for self-isolation, Browne said it was difficult to manage.

There was a whole team at McCarthy working on it and bubbles had been set up within each area of the company.

"We are getting ready for outbreaks and hopefully we'll be able to isolate people in those areas and continue on with our business.

"If any of our personnel travel outside of our measured borders, to the South Island, for instance, they do a Rat test before they come back into our community.

"The same goes if someone goes up north or flies, no matter where they fly to. These are the precautions we need to take."

Bell said he thought the current situation regarding the availability of rapid antigen tests felt "eerily similar" to the late delivery of vaccines in 2021.

"I think that the restrictions on Rats are purely a result of the lack of urgency in obtaining them and consequent lack of supply, and I agree with Michael Barnett of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce – all businesses are essential."

People may see a trickle-down effect from supply issues in places such as supermarkets, Bell said.

"This will probably happen. I don't think that the public fully comprehends what is coming."

Helen Garner says businesses are "unusually challenged" at present. Photo / Beven Conley

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said local businesses were "unusually challenged" at present, with the availability of Rats just one of the issues they had to deal with.

"The New Zealand Chambers of Commerce have joined in a united message that every business and every worker is essential and should be supported accordingly.

"As we prepare for the arrival of Omicron in our businesses, at a bare minimum we should all have ready access to return-to-work Rats – whether funded by Government or not."

Garner said businesses had planned and organised as best they could, and would carry on and hope that it was enough.

"Only in the moment that we start the lived experience of Covid on our premises will we know if it is."

Like Fitness, Browne said every business was dealing with the same issues.

"The effect of us closing high levels of our business would impact a lot of communities. Where we are based, up in Raetihi, Ohakune and Karioi for instance, if we shut down there, the mill shuts down and the WPI processing plant shuts down.

"That means 500 people in that community are out of work. The spinoff is very big."

BHJ chief executive Sara Ross said the 10-day mandatory isolation period could result in a 50 per cent drop in productivity if there was an outbreak within the company.

The BHJ Coldstorage facility in Whanganui is located in Gilberd St in Castlecliff.

"It's going to be very difficult to manage if Omicron gets into our operation, just like anybody else's," Ross said.

"As soon as our Rats arrive we will be testing early in the week, just to validate that we are all good.

"It is a confusing time, in terms of how to mange best in this situation and continue to operate."

As a critical business, BHJ had continued throughout the entire pandemic.

"One amazing thing has been the interaction we have had with the local DHB and the team there. They have been so good and supportive, they couldn't have done more," Ross said.

"Our whole team had been boosted by January 17."