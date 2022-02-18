The Whanganui DHB said two new cases were linked to the Whanganui city cluster it announced on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui area, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Whanganui District Health Board is reporting two new cases today linked to the Whanganui city cluster.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of active cases in the Whanganui area is now 31.

The Whanganui DHB has said one case in the current outbreak has recovered.

All of the cases in the region are self-isolating and being supported by the DHB.

Covid-19 tests are available at the Whanganui Hospital on Heads Rd and local GPs can also do tests if it is more convenient for people to go there.

Whanganui Inspire Health at 32 Wilson St also offers saliva PCR testing (no nasopharyngeal testing) and results are back in 24 hours.

There are 1929 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the ministry announced.

Seventy-three people are in hospital with the virus today with an average age of 57.