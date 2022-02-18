Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui music festival Sound Valley cancelled for 2022

3 minutes to read
Ripple Effect in action during last year's inaugural Sound Valley festival. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Ripple Effect in action during last year's inaugural Sound Valley festival. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Next month's Sound Valley music festival at Oceanview Speedway has been cancelled.

Organiser Gioia Damosso said because of the imminent threat of Omicron, it obviously wasn't a good time to run an event of that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.