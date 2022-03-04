The new pop-up RAT testing station at the Whanganui Racecourse. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health confirmed 79 new Covid-19 cases in Whanganui on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 425 in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

There are new cases in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu.

There are currently 152,358 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand after 22,535 new cases were reported today.

Another five people have died with Covid-19.

There are 562 people in hospital nationally, 11 of them in ICU.

The community-based assessment centre (CBAC) at the Whanganui Hospital is closed as of Friday and will no longer offer Covid-19 testing.

The CBAC at the Whanganui Hospital grounds has been the main testing facility in the region since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

It has been moved as it was causing heavy congestion on hospital grounds.

A pop-up RAT distribution base has been set up at the Whanganui Racecourse. Access is from Purnell St and the site is open from 8.30pm to 3pm, seven days a week.

Below are RAT distribution sites currently in place across the region:

WHANGANUI:

Tūpoho Inspire Manaaki Whānau Centre, 32 Wilson St.

Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm.

Te Oranganui, 57 Campbell St.

Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm.

Te Rito (walk in only – supervised RATs available), 133 Wicksteed St.

Monday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm.

Aramoho Pharmacy, 142 Somme Parade.

Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Central City Pharmacy, 121 Victoria Ave.

Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm.

TAIHAPE

Taihape Health (ring for appointment), 3 Hospital Rd.

Monday to Saturday, 9am to 12pm.

Taihape Pharmacy, 85 Hautapu St.

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

RAETIHI

Ruapehu Health (please ring for appointment), 38 Seddon St.

Monday to Friday, 9am to 12pm.

MARTON

Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa (collection only – no supervised RATs), 85 Hendersons Line.

Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm.

BULLS

Bulls Medical Centre (please ring for appointment), 71 High St.

Monday to Friday, 1pm to 2pm