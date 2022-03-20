Te Rito can be found at 133 Wicksteed Street. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health announced 169 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region on Sunday. That's on top of the 273 new cases on Saturday.

Nationally, there were 12,020 new community cases on Sunday, with 957 people in hospital, including 26 in intensive care units.

The number of active cases across the country was 121,134.

Nine Covid-related deaths were also confirmed.

This week Cabinet will review all Covid-19 settings, including vaccine passes, mandates and the traffic light settings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said decisions would be made in the coming week.

Rapid antigen tests (RATs) can be picked up from Te Rito at 133 Wicksteed St from Monday to Friday (9am to 5pm), Saturday (9am to 4pm) and Sunday (10am to 3pm).

The collection point is the porta cabin beside the main entry doors.

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their region of residence.