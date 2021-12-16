Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui's Windermere Berry Farm identified as a location of interest

Whanganui's Windermere Berry Farm has been identified as a location of interest. Photo / NZME

A new location of interest has been identified in Whanganui, connected to a positive case of Covid-19.

A new location of interest has been identified in Whanganui, connected to a positive case of Covid-19.

The Windermere Farms Cafe, known for its ice creams and berry picking, was visited by a positive Covid-19 case on Saturday December 11 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Anyone who visited the business during the hours listed is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 over the next ten days and seek a test if they develop symptoms.

The Ministry of Health has been contacted for comment.

