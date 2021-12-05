Covid-19 Delta outbreak: No new locations of interest, testing demand grows after Whanganui reports first case in 20 months

Just 145 Covid-19 tests were taken in Whanganui over the weekend, despite a local community case of the virus. Photo / NZME

Just 145 Covid-19 tests were taken in Whanganui over the weekend, despite a local community case of the virus. Photo / NZME

A total of 145 Whanganui residents presented at the city's main testing station over the weekend.

The region's first Covid-19 case in the Delta outbreak was discovered in the Whanganui community on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the person first started exhibiting symptoms on Thursday last week, and went for a test on Friday.

Whanganui DHB acting chief executive Graham Dyer said the case had travelled into the city from Waikato.

According to the DHB, the 145 tests were taken at Whanganui Hospital's community-based assessment centre (CBAC) across both Saturday and Sunday - the majority of which came after the announcement of the case on Saturday evening.

The DHB is yet to say how many tests were carried out in the days before the case was discovered.

A DHB spokesperson said Whanganui residents needed to be patient at testing clinics, saying staff were under extreme pressure and delays could be expected.

The jump in demand for testing comes after the Ministry of Health published the first two locations of interest in the city on Sunday.

Castlecliff's Polson St Foodmarket was visited by the case between 1.15pm and 1.45pm last Friday, while the public toilets at Kai Iwi Beach are also a location of interest after the case visited between the hours of 12pm on Tuesday November 30 and 6pm on Thursday December 2.