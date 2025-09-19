“It’s part of a long-term vision to build richer, more meaningful visitor experiences — ones that help people understand where they are, and why it matters.

“Whether you’ve lived here forever or are visiting for the first time, these stories help bring the city to life and, more importantly, deepen people’s connection to this place.”

Stitchbird, an agency specialising in place-based storytelling and design across New Zealand was contracted to do the project.

“Dozens of Whanganui locals have given their precious time, artistry and mātauranga [skills] to this project,” Stitchbird director Lily Frederikse said.

“As someone who grew up in Whanganui at a time when there was a real lack of local history and storytelling, I’m absolutely humbled to be part of bringing the past to life in inspiring ways, for everyone.”

The project was funded by the Lottery Grants Board Environment and Heritage Fund and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Strategic Tourism Asset Protection Programme (STAPP).

Those two national programmes invested a total of $400,000 towards the project.

The content research was supported by the Whanganui Regional Museum, which contributed expertise and resources that ensured the stories were accurate and grounded in local history.

The project’s bicultural content was developed with guidance from Dr Rāwiri Tinirau, a local researcher, director of Te Atawhai o Te Ao and the Whanganui Regional Museum’s Pou Rauhī - Māori Advisor.

Tinirau said there is a responsibility that comes with sharing stories in public spaces.

“It’s not just about what’s told, it’s about how it’s told, and who it’s for. This project creates a space for reflection, for learning, and for connection to grow.

“There are always more stories to tell, and more places to tell them - this is just the beginning.”

Cultural storytelling graphics and carvings were created by Pūtiki artist Judd Bailey, working with the Stitchbird team.

Chaplow said the project is a result of many individuals who have dedicated their time, effort and artistry - without their support, the project would not have gotten this far.

“Each helped shape what this is, and what it could become.”

More information about the exploration experience is available at www.whanganuistories.nz.