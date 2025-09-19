Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

New signage and mobiles guides brings Whanganui’s history, culture and stories to life

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read

With one of the new Whanganui storyboards are (from left), Pūtiki Marae's Tamahau Te Rau and Pipiana Te Rau, Paul Chaplow, Judd Bailey, Bronwyn Labrum, Dr Rāwiri Tinirau, PS Waimarie Operating Trust manager Jen Britton and Lily Frederikse. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

New interpretive signage and mobile guides have been launched to help people explore Whanganui in a new way.

The project was launched at Settlers Wharf, opposite Pākaitore Moutoa Gardens, on Saturday.

The project combines illustrated panels, original artwork, QR-linked audio trails, and family-friendly activities in the central city.

