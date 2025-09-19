These bright-red jewels are beloved for their sweetness, nutritional value and versatility.

Yet in supermarkets, they often come with a hefty price tag, partly because of the labour-intensive harvesting process.

Fortunately, for home gardeners, strawberries are surprisingly easy to grow, even in small spaces.

Unlike fruit trees, berry plants have a compact growth habit that makes them ideal for containers, raised beds, or even hanging baskets.

While many types of berries can be cultivated at home – including blueberries, raspberries, boysenberries, thornless blackberries and even elderberries – strawberries are the perfect crop for beginners and seasoned gardeners alike.

Strawberries are among the quickest berry crops to produce fruit.

Plant them now and you could be harvesting ripe, red fruit by mid-November.

Better still, with the right varieties, you can keep picking throughout the summer months.

Whether planted in the ground or in pots, strawberries thrive when given the right conditions.

Containers should be filled with high-quality mix – such as Tui Strawberry Mix or Ican Premium Potting Mix – to ensure healthy root development and nutrient availability.

In the garden, enriching the soil with compost and Tui Sheep Pellets or Yates Dynamic Lifter will improve structure and drainage, both critical to successful strawberry growing.

The key to thriving plants is sunlight and good drainage.

A sunny spot and raised beds or mounds help keep roots warm and dry, reducing the risk of disease and boosting fruit production.

Varieties for a longer harvest

To enjoy strawberries over an extended season, consider planting a mix of both shor-day and day-neutral varieties. Short-day strawberries, such as Camerosa and Ventana, begin flowering as days shorten in winter and spring.

Their peak fruiting occurs from early November through Christmas.

These plants may even produce a smaller autumn crop as the days shorten again.

Day-neutral varieties such as Monterey, Albion and Aromas are less dependent on day length and will fruit whenever temperatures are warm enough.

While they may not yield in large flushes, they provide a steady stream of berries from December through March.

By planting both types, gardeners can enjoy up to six months of strawberry harvesting.

Mulch, feed and water.

Once planted, strawberries benefit from regular care.

Mulching is essential. It conserves moisture, suppresses weeds and keeps fruit clean.

Pea straw is a popular natural option. Many gardeners use black weed mat, which also helps warm the soil and accelerates fruiting.

Consistent watering and feeding are critical. Use a berry-specific fertiliser like Ican Berry Food to encourage prolific flowering and fruiting.

Strawberries are heavy feeders and need regular nutrition to perform their best.

Replacing plants and managing runners

While strawberry plants can remain productive for about three years, they decline in vigour after that.

Fortunately, they produce runners – baby plants – that can be replanted to replenish your patch.

In the first year, it’s wise to remove runners to direct energy into fruit production.

In the second and third years, select a few healthy runners to plant out.

In winter, remove any dead leaves to reduce pest and disease pressure, and fertilise in August or early September to give your plants a strong start to the season.

Birds v gardeners

One of the biggest threats to a successful strawberry harvest is not pests or weather but birds.

These clever thieves will quickly discover ripening fruit and often leave frustrated gardeners with bird-pecked fruit.

The most effective solution is a bird-proof enclosure.

Construct a frame and drape bird netting over it, ensuring the net sits at least 30cm above the plants.

This prevents birds from pecking through the mesh. Secure the netting firmly around the base – bricks or garden staples work well – to prevent side access.

Whether you use bent steel hoops or a simple square frame made from stakes, the investment in protection is essential.

How many plants should you grow?

A good rule of thumb is five plants per person.

But if you dream of nightly bowls of strawberries throughout summer, don’t hold back, plant more.

Strawberries are generous producers when cared for properly and few things compare to the satisfaction of picking your own sun-warmed fruit straight from the garden.

Strawberries, with their fast returns and low maintenance, should be planted now if you have not done so already – and prepare to enjoy one of nature’s finest treats.

Have a good week.

Gareth Carter is the general manager of Springvale Garden Centre in Whanganui.