Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Operations at Whanganui’s William Birch Reserve handed to community group

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

A community group will take over operations of the 6796sq m William Birch Reserve.

A community group will take over operations of the 6796sq m William Birch Reserve.

Whanganui District Council has handed over operations of a rural reserve to a community group, with its silt-filled pool set to be cleared out.

The 6796sq m William Birch Reserve is on State Highway 3 near Pākaraka.

At a council meeting on September 16, parks and property manager Tania Henare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save