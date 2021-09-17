Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Editorial - Why The 90% Project is needed

Watch: The 90% Project - An NZ Herald campaign to vaccinate Kiwis, save lives and enjoy freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Opinion:

As an editor I'm used to dealing with divisive issues.

And there have been many over the years, including fluoride in drinking water, use of 1080 for pest control, 5G and, of course, vaccination.

The rise and rise of social media has provided an outlet for conspiracy theorists and purveyors of misinformation, who have found a gullible target market of "truth" seekers who want to know the "real" story.

And while the journalist in me knows to be wary of accepting things at face value, and that questioning authority is important, the realist in me knows when to employ common sense.

New Zealand needs to get vaccinated now to beat Delta - and that's why the Chronicle, NZ Herald and NZME are launching The 90% Project.

A very high vaccination rate is vital for us to make our population safe from serious disease, keep our hospitals running and gradually allow our economy and border to open up to the world again.

Let's not beat about the bush. This is a campaign to save lives, and lifestyles.

The media is meant to strive for objectivity, and present both sides of any given issue.

We're not only obliged to do that, we want to do that. We trust our readers to take in news and information and form their own opinions.

But let's not fall victim to a false equivalence here. There is no other side to the vaccination debate.

Vaccination is safe, effective and necessary.

The Whanganui District Health Board has the noble target of vaccinating 100 per cent of the eligible population. The closer we can get to that target the better.

The Chronicle reported this week that numbers of those being vaccinated had dropped off since a surge during lockdown.

It's vital that more of us get the jab. Remember, you're not just doing it for yourself and your loved ones, you're doing it for all of us.

And when you don't do it, all of us could pay the price.

With this campaign we'll do what we can as a media organisation to spread the message far and wide. The numbers don't lie. A large number of eligible people are yet to be vaccinated.

Are you one of them? Will you step up and be counted?