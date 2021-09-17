Whanganui Chronicle 165th anniversary: 'We don't do it on our own'

The Whanganui Chronicle team is celebrating the paper's 165th anniversary. Photo / Bevan Conley

COMMENT

The fact the Chronicle has been around for 165 years and still going strong is testament to its place in Whanganui and its ability to adapt and continue to find new ways to service its audience and the region.

I thought about this during the recent Covid-19 lockdown when the Chronicle was being produced in living rooms and kitchens and bedrooms across Whanganui.



When Henry Stokes started this paper in 1856, he didn't have the right gear but got together with the technical master at Whanganui Collegiate to build a makeshift printing press out of wood and iron.

The first edition rolled off the press on September 18, 1956 and, one way or another, we've delivered the news ever since – even when we've been locked in our homes.

The Whanganui Chronicle is New Zealand's oldest newspaper but over the past 165 years it's developed into much more than that.

It is now a news operation which reaches readers through print, on its website, mobile app, and through newsletters and social media and more.

Through the physical and digital pages of the Chronicle we deliver need-to-know news and information and provide a platform for advertisers to get messages to a wide audience.

It's a place for our community to celebrate its successes, discuss how we can be better, and stay connected with each other.

It's a record of daily of life in this part of the world.

The boom Whanganui is currently going through has been brought about in large part by telling the story of this region and I hand-on-heart believe the Chronicle has played a role in that.

Let's not forget too that the Chronicle is a long-standing Whanganui business, employing local people, spending money in the local economy and promoting Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and South Taranaki.

The Chronicle these days is also fortunate to be part of the NZME network which gives the paper access to world class support and expertise and an association with the NZ Herald, Newstalk ZB and One Roof which all provide a vehicle for getting Whanganui stories out to the rest of the country.

That only enhances what remains a proudly local and parochial Whanganui institution.



There wouldn't have been journalists dropping their plans to head out in the middle of the night to cover the flooding on the Monday just gone if it wasn't.

I'm proud of the work the team does every day. But we don't do it on our own.

The Chronicle simply wouldn't have survived 165 years without the support of subscribers and clients.

Your continued support allows us to do what we do every day and will ensure the Chronicle is part of the community for many more years to come.

It is much appreciated.