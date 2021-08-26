Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Bayleys Whanganui staff self-isolating

Bayleys staff outside their Whanganui office alongside New Zealand Masters Games staff in preparation for the 2020 event. Photo / Paul Brooks

Bayleys staff outside their Whanganui office alongside New Zealand Masters Games staff in preparation for the 2020 event. Photo / Paul Brooks

[A_240820SPBayleysHosts.JPG] Bayleys staff outside their Whanganui office alongside New Zealand Masters Games staff in preparation for the 2020 event. Photo / Paul Brooks.

About 10 staff from the Bayleys Whanganui and Ruapehu have been self-isolating after attending a conference in Auckland where there was a positive case of Covid-19.

All of the group have returned negative day five and day 12 tests and expect to be out of self-isolation from Saturday.

"I guess it creates a little bit of anxiety because if it's the Delta variant, it's highly contagious," Bayleys Whanganui managing director John Bartley said.

"You just do your part and go and get tested."

The 10 who are in self-isolation were at the real estate company's national awards night at the Spark Arena in Auckland a fortnight ago.

At that same event - as well as a national Mitre 10 staff function a day earlier - was a bartender who since tested positive for Covid-19.

Bartley said self-isolation for he and his staff was much like life under alert level 4 - only they could not go out to the supermarket or to other essential services.

Instead they would get groceries delivered.

Bartley said he had confidence in the Ministry of Health's dealing of the matter - saying he was alerted as a close contact quickly and had received two calls "checking in" on him.