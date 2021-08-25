Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Extra clinic in Raetihi after vaccine runs out

Another vaccination clinic was held in Raetihi on Wednesday. Photo / Moana Ellis

Another vaccination clinic was held in Raetihi on Wednesday. Photo / Moana Ellis

A Raetihi vaccination clinic turned people away on Monday after running out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Whanganui District Health Board says strong demand and an "unfortunate mix-up" with bookings meant long waits in the central North Island town for people lining up for the jab and others missed out altogether when the vaccine eventually ran out.

About 250 doses were delivered before the vaccine ran out.

The DHB moved quickly to organise another clinic in Raetihi today for those who missed out, and for other vulnerable people in the area.

"Whanganui DHB sincerely apologises for this and acknowledges it was a significant inconvenience and disappointment for those people," a statement from the DHB said.

It said the strong demand from people wanting the vaccination was great news. Just over 1000 people live in Raetihi but its vaccination clinics are also open to those in the surrounding area.

"Whanganui DHB appreciates the positive response to the vaccination from people in the Waimarino, and the patience they have shown," the DHB said.