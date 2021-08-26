Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Latest Whanganui vaccine and testing numbers

Supermarket workers were some of the 1210 people who received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine across Whanganui on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Supermarket workers were some of the 1210 people who received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine across Whanganui on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Health Board's Covid-19 vaccination rollout is continuing to break its daily record, but the DHB's claim to nationwide leader has been lost.

According to figures released by the DHB, there were 1210 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine delivered on Wednesday - a new daily record.

That total overtakes the 1077 doses delivered across the DHB catchment on Tuesday, which was also a daily record.

Nationwide, 87,972 doses were administered across the country.

A number of vaccinations delivered on Wednesday were outside existing vaccination centres, with the rollout targeting UCOL's Whanganui campus, Whanganui Collegiate's boarding hostel, and a number of essential workers at supermarkets in Marton and Whanganui.

Nelson Marlborough DHB has now overtaken the Whanganui DHB as the furthest ahead of its vaccination target, sitting 14 per cent ahead.

That title has been held predominantly by the Whanganui DHB since the nationwide rollout began - with the DHB almost 80 per cent of it's target at points earlier this year.

Currently, the Whanganui DHB is 13 per cent ahead of target - the second furthest ahead of target in the country.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 testing across the district has continued throughout Level 4 lockdown.

The DHB confirmed that 55 tests were completed at the DHB's main testing facility on the grounds of Whanganui Hospital on Wednesday - slightly lower than previous totals throughout the period of the current community outbreak.

Wider figures for the region weren't immediately available on Thursday.

The DHB continues to advise members of the public who have symptoms of the virus, or visited one of the more than 400 locations of interest nationwide to present for a test.

Covid-19 testing centres

• Whanganui DHB Testing Centre, Whanganui Hospital (no appointment needed, 8am-5pm).

• The Space, Seddon St, Raetihi (no appointment needed, 9am-3pm)

• Living Waters Medical Centre, Whanganui.

• Te Oranganui, Te Waipuna Medical Centre, Whanganui.

• Whanganui Accident and Medical, Whanganui.

• Bulls Medical Centre, Bulls.

• Stewart Street Surgery, Marton.

• Taihape Health Centre, Taihape (10am-noon only, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register, and then call the practice for an appointment.)