Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui's vaccine rollout hits 30,000 doses

Whanganui DHB's Covid-19 vaccine rollout has delivered more than 30,000 doses. Photo / NZME

Whanganui's vaccination rollout has hit a further milestone, with more than 30,000 doses of the vaccine now delivered across the Whanganui DHB catchment.

As at Wednesday morning, 32,278 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered.

That puts the DHB at 128 per cent of its vaccination target, the furthest ahead of any DHB in the country.

The milestone comes as the Government announces everybody in the country over the age of 16 will be eligible to book their vaccine appointments from September 1.

Currently, people aged 50 or over are eligible to book their vaccination appointment. That drops to people aged 40 or over on Wednesday, before people aged 30 or over become eligible on August 25.

Whanganui Medical Officer of Health Dr Patrick O'Connor said the uptake among the general public in Whanganui proved reassuring.

"The progress is very reassuring," O'Connor said. "It's a huge challenge to reach vaccination levels where we'll be confident about relaxing border conditions."

O'Connor said the DHB's rollout deserved credit, as Whanganui consistently led the rest of the country in outstripping its targets.

"I think it's been well organised. I'm not an organiser so I don't claim credit, but the people who have put it together have done a great job.

"The facility on the lower avenue is great, and the feedback from the people that use it has been very positive.

"I know there are people out there who are hesitant, but I hope the fact that so many of their fellow citizens are keen to have this vaccine gives them reassurance."

"This is the best way forward for us as individuals and as a community."

Eligible members of the public can book their vaccine by visiting bookmyvaccine.nz or calling the Covid-19 Vaccine line on 0800 28 29 26.