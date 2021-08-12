Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui DHB targets Pasifika for vaccine rollout

Pastor of the Whanganui Cook Island Christian Church Ngataua Puapii and Pastor Jiosefa Waqa, of the River City Fijian Assembly of God Church. Photo / Logan Tutty

Whanganui District Health Board will be putting an emphasis on vaccinating the Pasifika community as it continues its Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme.

The DHB will have a base at the Whanganui Cook Island Community Hall on Puriri St from Monday.

It will be open from Monday to Friday, and again in three weeks from September 6 for administering the second dose.

The DHB continues to be one of the leading regions for its vaccine rollout and has delivered more than 6000 ahead of schedule as of August 8.

Whanganui Cook Islands community chair Nga Apai said through discussions with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples and the DHB, a community rollout approach would be most effective.

"We thought an approach through the churches and the community would be the best way to reach our people."

A strong social media driving would be key to informing the community about the centre and encouraging locals to get vaccinated, Apai said.

"The big issue I'm finding is our community is reluctant to go through town and the hospital."

He said being vaccinated was vital if people had intentions of returning to their home countries, as the Government might implement a Covid vaccine passport system in the near future.

"We have to get the jab. If our people want to go home, it looks like that will be required."

• Call 0800 888 479 to book an appointment or you're welcome to drop in. The clinic at 71 Puriri St will be open 10am-5pm, Monday to Friday.