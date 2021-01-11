Covid 19 coronavirus: Testing urged for Whanganui locals with symptoms

Whanganui District Health Board encourages anyone with symptoms to visit the testing centre at Whanganui Hospital or contact their GP. Photo / Bevan Conley

As locals are returning from holiday, the Whanganui District Health Board urges anyone with Covid-19 like symptoms to get tested for the virus.

Whanganui District Health Board (WDHB) said testing numbers had been low for most of the holiday period, with the community-based assessment centre (CBAC) closed on public holidays.

"Numbers have been low on most days as a lot of people were away but it is important for visitors and locals returning regions to get tested now if they have symptoms," a WDHB spokesperson said.

Testing numbers were averaging around 30 per week prior to Christmas after peaking at 119 during the last week of November, when a new community cluster of Covid-19 cases in Auckland was linked to a Defence Force worker.

Whanganui's medical officer of health Patrick O'Connor had advice for people who were still on holiday and those planning to participate in large gatherings in the region this month.

"Don't travel or take part in events if you are unwell. If you are hosting events or parties, encourage friends and whanau who are sick to stay home," he said.

"Maintain social distancing when out and about if you are around people you don't know, track your movements using the Covid-19 Tracer app or keep a written journal. If you are travelling, pack hand sanitiser, masks and cleaning products."

The latest NZ Ministry of Health report lists 77 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand managed isolation and 20 of those are linked to the rapidly-spreading UK strain of coronavirus.

Three of the new cases are part of the group of international mariners who arrived from Singapore or the UAE on January 6 and were reported on Sunday. They are all in quarantine in Christchurch.

There are no new cases in the community.

The WDHB estimates that somewhere close to 9150 Covid-19 tests have been conducted at the CBAC since testing began on March 18 last year.

It is recommended that anyone experiencing cough, fever, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or difficulty breathing should visit the CBAC, their GP or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453. The Whanganui Hospital CBAC is open for testing Monday to Friday, 8am to 3.30pm, except on public holidays. Outside these times, Whanganui Accident and Medical (WAM) is open 8am to 9pm, and can be reached by calling 06 348 1300.