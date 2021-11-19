Local councils across the Whanganui region are considering how to tackle the issue of vaccination. Photo / Bevan Conley

District councils across the wider Whanganui region are assessing whether or not to introduce Covid-19 vaccination mandates for staff.

Three sectors have been placed under government-mandated vaccination rules, including health and disability workers, education staff and prison officers.

But individual employers also have the freedom to decide if their staff are required to be fully vaccinated.

Under new legislation, if employers decide to introduce a mandate, any staff member losing their job as a result of not being vaccinated is entitled to four weeks paid notice.

In a statement, Whanganui District Council said no decision had been made on staff vaccination and any possible future mandate would be considered from a health and safety perspective.

"As a responsible employer and as a public-facing customer service entity, council has a duty of care to ensure we do everything possible to protect everyone that engages with us in respect of the risk of Covid infection and transmission," the statement said.

"The council is currently undertaking a health and safety risk assessment engagement process to determine whether vaccinations are inherent to ensuring the health and safety of our staff, those that contract to us and our customers."

Further north in the Ruapehu District, the council hasn't ruled out the implementation of a mandate but said the same health and safety assessment was under way to determine the level of risk.

"In consultation with staff we are currently undertaking a risk assessment to assess the level of risk from Covid-19 associated with each role, utilising guidance and advice from WorkSafe as well as health, local, and central government authorities," a statement said.

The final decision on vaccination mandates is operational, meaning it would be made by the chief executive, not elected councillors.

That approach is similar in both Rangitīkei and South Taranaki, with both councils also undertaking the same risk review.

But a South Taranaki District Council spokesman said the council was not looking at implementing a blanket mandate for staff.

"This assessment will likely result in measures being put in place for specific roles to ensure we meet all government vaccination mandates."

Like Ruapehu, the decision would be made by the chief executive and not councillors.