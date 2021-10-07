Community Education continues to fill a need

Mel Shaw (left) and Cherie Selby keep Community Education Whanganui providing an essential need. Photo / Paul Brooks

Lockdowns, fluctuating Covid-19 alert levels and mandatory adherence to pandemic requirements have all placed a burden on Community Education Whanganui, but it continues to serve, educate and bring people together.

Under the leadership of manager Mel Shaw and administrator Cherie Selby, programmes are devised, tutors found and classes filled.

"We've got the best tutors and we've got people coming back," says Mel. She says she has seen a reluctance among older people to get out and about but as more people get vaccinated that should change by term four.

Under Level 2 all classes are social distancing but still retain that vital ingredient of contact between tutor and student, something that can't happen properly in a Zoom lesson.

"In terms of planning, it's difficult," says Mel. "We're really keen to repeat Summer School this year, but we have to do a risk assessment around planning for that in case lockdown comes back. We just try to be as normal as we can be. Because a lot of our tutors, as well, are older, we have to be mindful of how they're feeling, too."

Summer School consists of short-term, intensive classes.

"Last year we did screen print, wood cut and children's book illustration, and we ran them as week-long classes. We got people from all over the North Island. We got a little bit of funding from Whanganui & Partners so we were able to keep the prices low."

Mel says they have had a lot of positive feedback from those classes.

"Next year we are hoping to do a jewellery class." She is also looking at a class in web design and online marketing. Classes are held in January, all going well.

She says they are lucky in that they have the classroom space and smaller class numbers to be able to social distance with ease.

"That's how Covid is affecting us: it's planning, making sure everybody is safe, making sure people feel comfortable enough to approach us if they have any questions or if they are worried. We are a community organisation and we are close to our students."

Yes, they can work online during lockdown but Mel thrives on the social aspect of her job: she is a people person and loves building relationships with her tutors and students.

"Someone might come in to enquire about an art course and we get to talk to them about what that might look like, what's going to make them happy, what tutor might be a good fit for them – that's what drives me, that's what we're all about."

Mel says she's very happy to have a good board behind them with Dee Brough as chair.

She says they are always looking for new subjects to teach and tutors to teach them.

