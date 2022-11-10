Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Comedian Guy Williams to perform in Whanganui for first time

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Regular visitor Guy Williams is a big Whanganui fan. Photo / Supplied

Regular visitor Guy Williams is a big Whanganui fan. Photo / Supplied

Comedian Guy Williams has covered a stolen coffin, a beauty pageant and a rap group in Whanganui, but he has never performed stand-up in the city.

That's all about to change, with the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle