Whanganui Vintage Weekend is just one of the big events happening this summer and the hospitality sector is being urged to prepare now. Photo / Antonia Sims

Business experts have advised the Whanganui hospitality sector to prepare to take full advantage of an expected influx of visitors for a bumper summer events season.

Whanganui & Partners chief executive Hannah Middleton encouraged businesses to mark down key event dates and make plans now, as the summer events season was already starting.

"Given all the events happening over October, with Whanganui Heritage Month running throughout the month, Lost Art Events' Summer in the Square concerts over Labour Weekend, and the Fest of Cultural Unity taking place on October 29."

The annual Cemetery Circuit motorcycle races are on Boxing Day and the new year brings a range of major events including the Colgate Games (January 6–8), Whanganui Vintage Weekend (January 20-23), NZ Masters Games (February 3-10) and Artist Open Studios from March 24 to April 2.

Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi said dealing with waves of Covid-19 had been hugely challenging for the hospitality sector, so he'd love to see local restaurants, cafés and bars take full advantage of the summer's busy events schedule.

"Properly planning and preparing for events could bring great rewards – but it might mean having to think outside the box."

He suggested businesses could consider temporarily extending opening hours to meet demand, put on special deals or create special event menus.

Hospitality New Zealand's Lower North Island regional manager Adam Parker said it was exciting to have so many events on the horizon, but it did mean businesses needed to have a good plan in place to manage larger numbers of customers.

Parker said it was important to communicate clearly with customers to manage their expectations.

"It's important to be pragmatic about the numbers of customers you can manage while ensuring quality control – and avoiding pushing your employees to burnout."

He said this might mean having to suggest alternative venues to customers if their business was already flat out.

"While you might miss out on some revenue, it's important to maintain a reputation for quality."

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said hospitality businesses have had a rocky year so far with staff shortages, rising costs and a sense of lethargy with the ordeals of Covid-19.

"So, it would be great if a bumper summer of events can get Whanganui buzzing and help inject some much-needed momentum and money back into the local hospitality sector."

However, for that to happen businesses needed to be open and have a plan in place to provide food and drink quickly and at scale, she said.