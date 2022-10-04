Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui business owner 'about 3000 per cent more confident than last year' ahead of expected bumper summer

Finn Williams
By
4 mins to read
Businesses across Whanganui are feeling confident ahead of what they anticipate to be a bumper summer season. Photo / Bevan Conley

Businesses across Whanganui are feeling confident ahead of what they anticipate to be a bumper summer season. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui business leaders are feeling a sense of optimism ahead of summer, with consumer spending in the city at record levels.

Whanganui & Partners (W&P) chief executive Hannah Middleton said W&P's weekly consumer spending data

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.