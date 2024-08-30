“Main banks are competing amongst themselves with interest rates and while we aren’t seeing a lift in the market as such, we are seeing confidence returning for the people who normally operate in the market.
“They have been waiting around to know that when they do operate, the market is going to be like this or better going forward.”
White said it was his job to present all written offers put on the table, whether or not they involved keeping the club as a tenant.
“At the end of the day, it’s up to the members which direction they want to take.
“They’ve obviously got a definite preference and I’d love to see an investor with a bit of goodwill keep them on as a tenant.
“There is room for multiple clubs in the town and this one offers a point of difference to the rest.”
