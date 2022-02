The edge of the car can just be seen with it almost entirely submerged. Photo / Supplied

No one was injured or hurt after a car lost control and crashed into the Whanganui River overnight.

Police were alerted to the crash on Somme Parade just after 3am.

Two people were taken to Whanganui Hospital to be assessed.

Police say they are looking into what happened.