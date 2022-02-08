The Whanganui DHB area is 169 vaccinations away from 90 per cent. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui on Tuesday and the total number of people isolating in the district is at two.

Both were isolating when they found out they had Covid-19 so there have not been any local locations of interest.

Testing across the region over Waitangi weekend was on the lower end, with 24 people tested on Saturday, 46 on Sunday and 48 on Monday.

A Whanganui DHB spokesperson said that early results indicated Tuesday was significantly busier, but wouldn't be known until Wednesday.

The Whanganui DHB is 169 vaccinations away from having 90 per cent of its eligible population having had two shots of the vaccine.

People with any symptoms, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, are advised to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Tests are available at the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) on the Whanganui Hospital campus, 100 Heads Rd.

Locations of interest can be found at

www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest