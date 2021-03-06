Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

Car goes through fence in Saturday night crash in Gonville

The crash occurred just before 10pm on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Logan Tutty
A car crashed into a power pole and through a fence in Harper St, Gonville, on Saturday night.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle crash just before 10pm.

A resident who heard the crash said speed bumps needed to be installed on the road immediately.

"The race track needs to be shut down."

A police spokeswoman said a car crashed into a power pole and a fence.

Harper St has been the scene of many crashes over the years, including one just a few months ago, where a car rolled onto its roof.

Police said there were no injuries and no charges have been laid.