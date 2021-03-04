Properties around Whanganui's Liverpool St evacuated due to gas main rupture

A ruptured gas main on Liverpool St in Whanganui has prompted the evacuation of tens of properties on Friday morning.

Fire crews and police are currently on site near the intersection with Bell St, with contractors rushing to fix the damaged pipe.

Fire and Emergency Whanganui station officer Jason Hamlin said the rupture appears to have been caused accidentally by contractors.

"We received a call about a ruptured gas main. We"re just going around now and evacuating people from their homes while it is repaired," Hamlin said.

Properties in the Liverpool St area are being evacuated after a gas main ruptured. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hamlin said a cordon 500 metres in each direction was being put in place.

One resident, who did not want to named, said she was evacuated about 9.45am from her home on Liverpool Street

"I've got my sick mother with me so I tried to stay, but they asked us to leave," the woman said.

"Apparently we will be out here for two hours."

More to come

Photo / Bevan Conley