Fire crews were called to a car fire just after 8am on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to a car fire on Gilberd St in the Whanganui suburb of Castlecliff on Thursday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they responded about 8.13am.

She said nobody was in or around the vehicle when they arrived.

“We extinguished it and left it in the hands of the police,” she said.

A police spokesperson said they were notified about 10:15am.

“No injuries were reported to police and the road remains open.

“Police enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the car fire.”