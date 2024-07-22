The damage from the potholes left dents and bent both rims of the wheels on the left-hand side of her car.

A NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokesman said the agency was unable to say at this stage how many vehicles may have been damaged.

“The potholes formed following the removal of old line markings undertaken as part of this work and heavy rain over the weekend.

“We have temporarily repaired the potholes ... and are actively monitoring the road until weather conditions are suitable for undertaking a permanent repair.”

Between February and July 2024, NZTA completed road widening, lane remarking and installed six stretches of flexible median barrier on SH3 between Turakina and Bulls as part of the SH3 Whanganui to Bulls safety improvement project.

A short section of roadside safety barrier was also installed before the SH3/Pukepapa Rd intersection to prevent people crashing into a large drop-off.

Kyte said a police officer at the BP station in Bulls told her about 20 vehicles had been damaged by the potholes.

“I drive that road every day, this has never happened before, but that stretch of road they’ve only just repaired and widened.

“There shouldn’t be any potholes.”

She contacted NZTA to complain and lodged an insurance claim online with her provider, but is unable to drive her car to work while she waits for the funds to repair the vehicle.

“That’s my income so every day I don’t work I’m losing money.

“It’s been stressful for me and my partner.”

The NZTA spokesman said compensation claims relating to road condition and damage to a vehicle were assessed individually, on a case-by-case basis.

Kyte, who has previously worked in construction, said she could not understand the poor level of workmanship that had gone into repairing the road.

“I’ve been working on roads before and I’ve seen how they repair them, and I’ve been in Australia and their roads are perfect - why can’t we have the same standard?

“It’s ridiculous; it’s costing money and our vehicles.”

Last week Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced targets to fix almost all potholes within 24 hours of identification.

Brown said the Government’s new pothole repair targets agreed between NZTA and roading contractors include:

95% of potholes on high-volume, national and arterial state highways are to be repaired within 24 hours of identification

85% of potholes on regional, primary collector and secondary collector state highways are to be repaired within 24 hours of identification.

“Potholes have been plaguing our state highways. They are a safety hazard and cause significant disruption,” Brown said.

Last month, the Government announced it would spend $4 billion over the next three years fixing and preventing potholes on state highways and roads nationwide.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.