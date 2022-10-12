A car crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Victoria Ave and London St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services in Whanganui were called to the intersection of London St and Victoria Ave where a car had crashed into a ditch.

Police said they were alerted to the single-car crash beside the railway track at the bottom of St John's Hill around 1.25pm on Wednesday.

The incident did not cause any blockages to the road and no one was injured, police said.

St John said they were notified of the incident at 1.24pm and sent one ambulance but it was stood down en route as medical assistance was not required.

Photo / Bevan Conley

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said two Whanganui fire crews responded.

No one was trapped in the vehicle as a result of the crash, so fire crews assisted police and ambulance staff.