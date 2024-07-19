A semi-permanent “living street” was installed on Drews Ave, a heritage area with a strong identity as Whanganui’s arts quarter, to create attractive spaces for people to gather and meet outside cafes and galleries. Thanks to high-quality materials, intriguing place-specific work by local artists and positive public reception, the refreshed street has become a source of community pride.

In total, 22 car parks were transformed into seating areas for dining, play and performance, with attractive shelter, lighting and planting. A spectacular road mural leads to painted pathways and wayfinding to the riverfront and nearby attractions, while a trail of interactive artworks and musical installations offers historical context and invitations to explore the area.

The more eagle-eyed of you who frequent this area may have noticed Drews Ave just got even more colourful. Victoria Rhodes Flowers has moved from its Maria Place premises to 25a Drews Ave, smack-bang in the middle of the artistic hub of our town. Nothing could be more appropriate.

Victoria walks the bridges every morning with her partner and it was on one such walk she noticed a “for lease” sign in that window. For her, it was a no-brainer because she had outgrown her current site due to how busy she had become and knew that this area was where she wanted to be. It “drew” her in (audible groan at the pun) so she made it happen and, now in a shop four times the size of her old one, she has added even more to the vibrancy in this part of our city.

I’ve known Victoria since we were 15 and I have always been amazed at her creative talents. She is a florist like no other and her new space is testimony to that. She has created a lovely, happy vibe where clients can view her alchemy as she creates bunches of joy or just have a look at the local art on the walls. Again, unapologetically, supporting local.

That area of town couldn’t be more perfect for a business like hers, but what you may not know is that it was a two-for-the-price-of-one package. Victoria came with Elton Johnathan Rhodes – her shop dog – and he is cute. A dog ranger tried to ban Elton from the Maria Place premises so a “Save Elton” campaign was launched. This dog is so entrenched in the business now and such a character. Victoria is the first one to tell you sometimes people come in only to see Elton.

This business is a family affair so don’t be surprised if you see 84-year-old Brian Rhodes (Victoria’s father) knocking on your door with a delivery of delight. Why be an accountant when you can be a delivery boy?

If I could be anything else in life, I think I’d like to be a florist. You certainly wouldn’t choose that if you have a terrible work ethic. Victoria’s Mondays and Thursdays start at 4am so she can get over to the flower market in Palmerston North to get the pick of the bunch for her shop.

“I feel very privileged to do the job I do,” she says.

“I get to help people at the best and the worst times of their lives simply by listening to what they need. Everyone has a favourite flower or colour and I get to be a part of creating memories for them, be it a wedding, funeral, school formal or just showing someone that they love them.”

The other thing you need to be as a florist is a secret-keeper (maybe I wouldn’t make such a good florist after all). Think Valentines Day or secret admirers. Oh, it’s all very cloak and dagger. Drews Ave is now known as the Arts Quarter and Victoria Rhodes is quite simply an artist, so it’s a match made in heaven and testimony to her positivity and belief in retail in Whanganui. You can use any phrase you want here: Thanks a bunch, good on you petal, the list goes on.

I’ve never been a particularly cool person or bohemian for that matter (an intermittent behemoth, but never bohemian), but I have to say that being in that area of our beautiful city makes me feel a lot more connected and sometimes a little bit of cool rubs off.

It’s fair to say that the future of the area just got a little rosier – literally.