Bulls water tower to remain standing after public vote

The Bulls water tower was designed in 1956 by architect Bill Alington. Photo / Bevan Conley

The famous "mushroom" water tower that greets travellers to Bulls will remain in place after a public vote drew an 87-43 result in favour of strengthening it instead of demolishing it.

A new reservoir is currently being constructed at the same site on Taumaihi St, and rather than building a bigger, better mushroom, Rangitīkei District Council will instead build a square water tank. It is expected to be finished by next July.

The tower was designed in 1956 by well-known architect Bill Alington during his time in the hydro-electric department at the Ministry of Works.

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson said while consultation documents stated that the council might have to remove the tower in 35 years, he wouldn't be surprised if "the thing was still around in 60 or 70 years".

"We're not exactly sure what kind of lifespan it actually has," Watson said.

"I understand that there's a large number of people in Bulls who view it as an iconic structure, and there's no imminent risk.

"It's used for marketing campaigns, and you see it as you drive up the hill into Bulls. It's right in front of you."

While Rangitīkei ratepayers would fork out $181,000 to strengthen the tower, Watson said the price tag for removing it completely might have been even higher.

"It's reasonably cost-neutral, but when you build a new pumping station beside it, which is core infrastructure, that was the right time to ask the question about the tower's future.

"It's the one building I've never actually been into. I've been above it on an extension ladder from a fire truck, so I'd expect the views to be magnificent."

Rangitikei District Mayor Andy Watson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei District Council chief executive Peter Beggs said this would be the first time strengthening work had been carried out on the tower.

"Council did not have a view on the future of the tower, and chose to make use of public consultation to better understand the desired outcomes from the community," Beggs said.

"Elected members considered both options and believed community feedback was important before making their decision. The community's preference was to retain the tower, therefore Council respected that preference."

Bulls-based district councillor Brian Carter said his parents had owned a section backing on to the tower so he was "born and bred" with it in his backyard.

"I was born around the same time it was going up," Carter said.

"It's always been a marker. If you're coming over the bridge from Palmerston North or Wellington you can see the tower and think 'ah, we're home'. A lot of people have said that to me as well.

"My constituents showed a lot of interest in keeping it, and in listening to what they were saying I moved the motion to retain the mushroom tower. My colleagues in Council were in agreeance."

Carter said he was a member of the local fire brigade, which used the tower for ladder training because "there never used to be any tall buildings in town".

"Usually when we have public surveys some people don't seem to care so much, but there was a really good response for this one, with people voting either way.

"All we've got to do now is put some lights around it and we can call it a UFO."