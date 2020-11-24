Website of the Year

Bulls water tower to remain standing after public vote

The Bulls water tower was designed in 1956 by architect Bill Alington. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The famous "mushroom" water tower that greets travellers to Bulls will remain in place after a public vote drew an 87-43 result in favour of strengthening it instead of demolishing it.

A new reservoir is

