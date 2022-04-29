Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Bringing it all back home: Whanganui council manager Sarah O'Hagan finds her feet back on home turf

4 minutes to read
Whanganui District Council's property and open spaces general manager Sarah O'Hagan has made a welcome return to her home turf. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council's property and open spaces general manager Sarah O'Hagan has made a welcome return to her home turf. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

It was, as Charles Dickens might have said, the best and the worst of times for a wanderer to return to her hometown.

Whanganui District Council's property manager Sarah O'Hagan made the move from Auckland

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.