With single-digit temperatures forecast for Anzac Day morning in Whanganui, dawn service attendees are advised to dress warmly. Photo / NZME

A cold Anzac Day dawn service and warmer than usual days are forecast for Whanganui this long weekend.

A weather system moving up the lower North Island was expected to bring a reprieve from Wednesday’s showers, MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said.

“There’s going to be some colder, drier air.

“In general, we’re seeing some colder temperatures come across the country and clearer skies which should be good for those dawn services coming up on Friday.”

The forecast low of 7C on Friday was expected to coincide with the dawn service, with Pawley recommending attendees “break out those woollen jumpers”.